Fabled Copper Continues to Sample Copper with 7.69% Copper at the Belcher Creek Occurrence

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") FABLXZ)) announces the ninth set of results of 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in Northwestern British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; We have previously reported our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence, followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b, the Creek, Keays south and we now turn to the Belcher Creek copper occurrence." See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2- Neil Property, Belcher Creek Copper Occurrence Location

The Belcher Creek copper occurrence consists of a 0.10 meter wide, slightly mineralized vein and float material where observed.

A total of 8 samples were taken by the team. 2 grabs and 6 floats, were taken over a range in vertical elevation of 114 meters. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Belcher Creek Occurrence Geologic Team

Float sample D - 723406 taken at the 1,798 meter elevation consisted of wacke (a type of sandstone), that was light gray in color, weak to moderately sheared with minor specs of malachite copper alteration, quartz and chlorite stringers with less than 1% chalcopyrite as fracture filling. This sample assayed 0.16% copper See Photo 2 and Table 1 below.

Photo 2 - Belcher Creek Copper Occurrence

Grab sample D - 723407 was taken 2 meters above in elevation, at 1800 meters, and was composed of white quartz and carbonate veining, some wacke and siltstone fragments, a trace of chalcopyrite. This sample returned 0.06% copper. See Table 1 below.

Grab sample D - 723408 taken at the 1,804 meter elevation consisted of quartz and iron carbonate veining, with minor sheared wacke with slickensides (fault movement striations), and a trace of sulphides. As expected this sample returned 0.01% copper. See Table 1 below.

Float sample D - 723409 taken at 1,761 meters, 43 meters vertically lower in elevation, consisted of quartz carbonate, was vuggy with minor dissolution cavities, in parts of platy texture, abundant malachite copper alteration, trace goethite (low temperature iron found in sediments) and 3-5% chalcopyrite as massive patches, blebs and disseminated. This sample returned 7.69% copper but also 49.80 g/t silver. It is quite unusual to have silver in this area. See Photo 3 and Table 1 below.

Photo 3 - Belcher Creek Copper Occurrence

Float sample D - 723410 taken downhill at 1,717 meters vertically consisted of siltstone and shale and was weathered rusty brown with 8% pyrite as pod like patches. This sample returned 0.04% copper. See Table 1 below.

Table 1 - Keays south Copper Occurrence - Neil Property

Sample No. Elevation (m) Type of Sample Copper (Cu) % Silver (Ag) g/t D - 723406 1,798 Float 0.16 D - 723407 1,800 Grab 0.06 D - 723408 1,804 Grab 0.01 D - 723409 1,761 Float 7.69 49.80 D - 723410 1,717 Float 0..04 D - 723414 1,710 Float 0.01 D - 723415 1,690 Float 0.4 D - 723416 1,740 Float 0.16

1% Copper per tonne = 22.20 lbs.

Float sample D - 723414 taken at 1,710 meters elevation consisted of weakly sheared wacke, weathered rusty dark brown and orange yellow, minor quartz carbonate blebs with trace of sulphides. This sample returned 0.01% copper as expected. See Photo 4 below and Table 1 above.

Photo 4 - Belcher Creek Copper Occurrence

Float sample D - 723415 taken at the 1,690 meter elevation consisted of wacke, weathered rusty brown to red / blue / purple in color with 5% pyrite as fracture filling, in patches and disseminated. This sample returned 0.04% copper. See Table 1 above.

Float sample D - 723416 of quartzite was taken at the 1,740 meter elevation and was fresh pink to red with flecs of light green, moderate hematite alteration, and one micro seam of dark chlorite, moderate malachite and no apparent sulphides. This sample reported 0.16% copper. See Photo 5 below and Table 1 above.

Photo 5 - Belcher Creek Copper Occurrence

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

