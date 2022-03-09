Chameleon Biosciences Founder to Speak at Gene Therapy Next Generation Vector Summit 2022 in Boston

Immunology and gene therapy CEO and scientist presents innovative vector modifications at industry summit

BERKELY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Chameleon Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company focused on an innovative approach to produce safer, more effective gene therapies, announces that CEO Genine Winslow is speaking at the Gene Therapy Next Generation Vector Summit 2022 in Boston, Mass.

Winslow's segment "Investigating the Promise of Redosing in Gene Therapy with EVADER™" will take place Mar. 10, 2022 at 10 am EST.

Chameleon Biosciences' innovative EVADER (patent pending) platform specializes in giving people with genetic diseases who were previously untreatable the chance to live normal lives. In her presentation, Winslow will discuss novel dosing regimens as well as the underlying biology of the human immune response that Chameleon's EVADER is able to bypass.

Chameleon's founder has roots in immuno-oncology, linked back to James P. Allison's 2018 Nobel prize-winning work. Allison's work on checkpoint immune molecules lead to the discovery that some cancer cells sneak past the human immune system by "cloaking" themselves with harmless proteins, pretending to be healthy cells. Chameleon's EVADER allows treatment-carrying AAV viruses to evade the human immune system in much the same way, minimizing immunogenic responses.

By packaging AAV DNA carriers in protective lipid membranes, EVADER shields them from existing antibodies. Two naturally-occurring human proteins attached to the lipid envelope also act as "checkpoint immune suppressors" to prevent new antibody formation and T-cell activation.

In animal models EVADER has reduced immune responses, promising to improve safety. Chameleon's technology can be applied to any AAV.

For more information on Winslow's presentation, visit genetherapy-conference.com/whats-on/discussion-day.

About Chameleon Biosciences

Chameleon Biosciences is a Berkeley-based biotech developing next-generation adeno-associated virus vectors (AAV) that have been shown to elicit less immune response in animal models compared to standard AAV, potentially allowing repeat dosing and superior efficacies. Its EVADER technology can be applied to any AAV, providing a potential boost in efficacy and number of patients that can be treated with existing AAV-based therapies and with new ones in development. The company's cofounder, Genine Winslow is an alumnus of the SkyDeck global accelerator of UC Berkeley. For more information, visit www.chameleonbiosci.com.

