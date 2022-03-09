Increased sales of the consumer version of Dosell

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / iZafe Group IZAFE
iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that the increased market investments have yielded good results. Already in the first week of TV advertising, the 50 Dosells the pharmacy had in stock on apoteket.se were sold.
Today, new Dosells were shipped Dosells from to Apoteket and they will continue to monitor warehouse figures daily, so that this problem does not arise again. The campaigns with TV advertising on several channels will last at least three months. In connection with this, several marketing activities will also take place.
"Medicinal robot is a completely new concept and Dosell is the first consumer version on the market. Wrong medication is a big problem in society, and we need to make everyone aware of how helpful Dosell actually is. We have received feedback from several customers who have started using Dosell that they cannot understand how it has been possible to be without a medicinal robot. Along with this, we will increase our campaign and launch a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee. This guarantee means that you can return Dosell if you are not satisfied within 30 days and get your money back". Says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.
Link to the TV commercial: https://vimeo.com/684223960
Contacts
Carl-Fredrik Bothén, Chief Marketing Officer
E-mail: carl-fredrik.bothen@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 73-064 48 67
Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12
iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm
E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/
About Us
iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.
The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se . Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/
Attachments
Increased sales of the consumer version of Dosell
SOURCE: iZafe Group
https://www.accesswire.com/692212/Increased-Sales-of-the-Consumer-Version-of-Dosell
