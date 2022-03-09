Centamin PLC Announces Notice of Retail Investor Event

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Centamin plc ("Centamin", "Group" or "the Company") CEYCEE
NOTICE OF RETAIL INVESTOR EVENT
Centamin will host a virtual retail investor presentation on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. Members of the Company's Executive and Senior Management team will update shareholders on the Company's performance to date this year and progress towards the strategic goals of maximising the value of Sukari, unlocking the embedded growth opportunities within the business and our commitment to stakeholder returns.
The event will provide opportunities for questions through a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.
EVENT ACCESS
The event will start at 14:00 GMT and will be held via the Investor Meet Company platform. A replay of the event and presentation material will be made available through Company's website and the Investor Meet Company platform.
Investors are invited to register for the webinar via https://www.investormeetcompany.com/centamin-plc/register-investor. Please note, that those who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
QUESTIONS
Investors are welcome to submit questions prior to the event through the above link or by emailing them to investor@centaminplc.com.
ABOUT CENTAMIN
Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on both the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced circa 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life of 12 years.
Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.
Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to not only deliver operational and financial performance but to create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
Centamin plc
Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
Buchanan
Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180
