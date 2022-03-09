i3 Energy PLC Announces April 2022 Dividend Declaration

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / i3 Energy plc IITE, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the following update.
Monthly Dividend
i3 announces its April 2022 dividend totalling £1.1827 million and confirms the following:
Dividend: 0.105 pence/share
Ex-Dividend Date: 17 March 2022
Record Date: 18 March 2022
Payment date: 08 April 2022
Payment to shareholders holding their shares on the TSX will be made in Canadian dollars using the exchange rate from the Bank of England at close on the Dividend announcement date, 9 March 2022.
END
Enquiries:
i3 Energy plc
Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)
c/o Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331
WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
James Joyce, Darshan Patel
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Peter Krens
Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)
Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Camarco
Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331
Notes to Editors:
i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.
The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.
i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.
i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.
This announcement does not contain inside information.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/692196/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-April-2022-Dividend-Declaration
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.