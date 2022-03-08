CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SLI, TLS and AI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

SLI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/standard-lithium-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=24452&wire=1

TLS Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/telos-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=24452&wire=1

AI Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/c3-ai-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24452&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI

SLI Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased May 19, 2020 - November 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 28, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/standard-lithium-ltd-loss-submission-form?prid=24452&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Standard Lithium Ltd. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Telos Corporation TLS

TLS Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 19, 2020 - November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 8, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/telos-corporation-loss-submission-form?prid=24452&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Telos Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Transportation Security Administration ("TSA") and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Telos' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

C3.ai, Inc. AI

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020; and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : May 3, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/c3-ai-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24452&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (i) C3.ai's partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: