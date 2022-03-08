Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of IIN, PBIP, REGI, and TSEM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 /

Intricon Corporation IIN

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IIN to Altaris Capital Partners LLC for $24.25 in cash per share of IIN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. PBIP

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PBIP to Fulton Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement PBIP shareholder will receive 0.7974 shares of Fulton common stock and $3.65 in cash for each share of PBIP owned.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. REGI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of REGI to Chevron Corporation for $61.50 in cash per share of REGI owned.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. TSEM

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TSEM to Intel Corporation for $53.00 in cash per share of TSEM owned.

