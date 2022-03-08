Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of CNR, FHN, OAS, and VEC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 /

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. CNR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNR to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $24.65 in cash per share of CNR owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

First Horizon Corporation FHN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FHN to TD Bank Group for $25.00 in cash per share of FHN owned.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of OAS and Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Vectrus, Inc. VEC

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of the VEC and The Vertex Company.

