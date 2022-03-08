Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of APR, TLMD, MDNT, and WLL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 /

Apria, Inc. APR

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of APR to Owens & Minor, Inc. for $37.50 in cash per share of APR owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

SOC Telemed, Inc. TLMD

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TLMD to Patient Square Capital for $3.00 in cash per share of TLMD.

Mandiant, Inc. MNDT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MDNT to Google LLC for $23.00 in cash per share of MDNT owned

Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLL to Oasis Petroleum Inc. for 0.5774 shares of Oasis common stock and $6.25 in cash per share of WLL owned.

