The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ELMS, FENC and ERIC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. ELMS

Class Period: March 31, 2021 - February 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 4, 2022

According to the complaint, Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ELMS: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form?id=24444&from=1

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. FENC

Class Period: May 28, 2021 - November 26, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022

The FENC lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, a new compound developed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in children undergoing chemotherapy; (ii) as a result, the Food and Drug Administration likely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark New Drug Application ("NDA"); (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in FENC: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fennec-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form-2?id=24444&from=1

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC

Class Period: April 27, 2017 - February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 2, 2022

The ERIC lawsuit alleges Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Ericsson overstated the extent to which it had reformed its business practices to eliminate the use of bribes to secure business in foreign countries; (ii) Ericsson had paid bribes to the terrorist group the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria to gain access to certain transport routes in Iraq; (iii) accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its operations in Iraq were, in at least substantial part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Learn about your recoverable losses in ERIC: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-loss-submission-form?id=24444&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE : The Klein Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: