BioInvent and Transgene Announce Poster Presentation on BT-001, a Novel Antibody-encoding Oncolytic Virus, at AACR 2022

Preclinical Data Shows the Robust Anti-Tumoral Activity of BT-001, Including Its Highly Effective and Safe Therapeutic Strategy of Targeting CLTA-4

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, and Transgene TNG, a biotech company that designs and develops viral vector-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today jointly announce that an abstract reporting preclinical studies of BT-001, a novel oncolytic virus, has been selected for a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022. The conference will be held in person in New Orleans, LA, April 8-13, 2022.

The poster will highlight that BT-001, a co-developed clinical stage product, based on Transgene's patented oncolytic vector and encoding BioInvent's proprietary anti-CTLA-4 antibody, has the potential to provide greater therapeutic benefit than systemically administered anti-CTLA-4 antibodies.

The preclinical data to be presented demonstrate that vectorized anti-CTLA-4 antibodies delivered intratumorally (i.t.) can improve safety by reducing their systemic exposure. Efficacy may also be improved, with evidence from the immunocompetent murine model showing that vectorized anti-CTLA-4 antibodies have anti-tumoral activity even against ‘cold tumors' that are resistant to systemically-delivered checkpoint inhibitors.

Furthermore, the precise targeting of the antibody to a unique functional epitope of CTLA-4 provides a higher level of regulatory T cell (Treg) depletion than currently available immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapies.

The studies also provide several key insights into likely mechanisms underlying the efficacy of BT-001. Vectorized anti-CTLA-4:

triggered both Fcγ-receptor-dependent Treg depletion and antigen cross-presentation - mechanisms known to trigger and promote long-lasting, systemic, CD8+ T cell antitumor immunity;

showed broad antitumor activity, including activity against murine ‘cold tumor' models which are resistant to systemic checkpoint inhibitors;

showed additive or synergistic anti-tumor activity when combined with anti-PD-1.

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: Comprehensive preclinical studies of BT-001: an oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with Treg-depleting @CTLA4 and GM-CSF.

Authors: Jean-Baptiste Marchand, Monika Semmrich, Christelle Remy, Matilda Rehn, Laetitia Fend, Petra Holmkvist, Nathalie Silvestre, Carolin Svensson, Patricia Kleinpeter, Jules Deforges, Fred Junghus, Linda Mårtensson, Johann Foloppe, Ingrid Teige, Björn Frendéus, Éric Quéméneur.

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Vaccines: Oncolytic and Prophylactic

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 40

Poster Board Number: 17

Abstract Number: 3567

The abstract can be accessed on the AACR annual meeting website: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022/.

***

About BT-001

BT-001 is an oncolytic virus generated using Transgene's Invir.IO™ platform and its patented large-capacity VVcopTK-RR- oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA-4 antibody generated by BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR®/F.I.R.S.T™ platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine. By selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, BT-001 is expected to elicit a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response. As a consequence, by reducing systemic exposure, the safety and tolerability profile of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody will be greatly improved.

BT-001 is currently in a Phase I/IIa clinical study (NCT04725331) and recruitment is progressing steadily. The trial assesses BT-001 as a single agent and in combination with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab against solid tumors. Initial Phase I data are expected in the first half of 2022.

BT-001 is being co-developed as part of a 50/50 collaboration on oncolytic viruses between Transgene and BioInvent. To know more on BT-001, watch our video here.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

About Transgene

Transgene TNG is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene's programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company's clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO™ platform).

With Transgene's myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO™, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO™ collaboration with AstraZeneca.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr. Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

For further information, please contact:

BioInvent

Cecilia Hofvander

Senior Director Investor Relations

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

Transgene:

Jean-Philippe Del

Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)3 88 27 91 00

investorrelations@transgene.fr



Media: Citigate Dewe Rogerson

David Dible/Sylvie Berrebi

+44 (0)20 7638 9571

transgene@medistrava.com

BioInvent disclaimer

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Transgene disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company's activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities' agreement with development phases, and development. The Company's ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene's website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

