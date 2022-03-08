BioInvent's BI-1607 to extend reach of anti-FcyRIIB approach to breast cancer

Preclinical Proof of Concept for Second Anti-FcyRIIB Antibody BI-1607 to be Presented at AACR

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that the company will be presenting the first data for BI-1607 at the forthcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in April 2022 (AACR22).

The BI-1607 data suggests that the company's approach of targeting FcyRIIB with antibodies could potentially be extended to breast cancer treatments. In analogy with BI-1206, BioInvent's clinical-stage FcyRIIB antibody and rituximab combination, BI-1607 is intended to be used to enhance the efficacy and overcome resistance to existing cancer treatments. Trastuzumab (e.g., Roche's Herceptin®) alone or in combination with chemotherapy significantly improves overall survival of HER2+ breast cancer patients. However, many patients remain uncured and develop trastuzumab resistance resulting in relapse of the disease.

"The data on BI-1607 reinforces BioInvent's evidence base that blocking the Fcy receptor is a key strategy in controlling outcomes in cancer. We see it in our two clinical trials of BI-1206, and now we see it again with BI-1607 for a completely different cancer target," said Björn Frendéus, Chief Scientific Officer of BioInvent.

BI-1607 is an FcyRIIB-blocking antibody but differs from BI-1206 in that it has been engineered for reduced Fc-binding to FcyRs. The AACR22 data show that a BI-1607 surrogate antibody enhances the therapeutic efficacy of anti-HER2 antibodies in a syngeneic in vivo tumor model system. The enhanced therapeutic efficacy is associated with increased influx of important anti-tumor effector cells - myeloid and NK-cells - into the tumor. The preclinical proof-of-concept data indicate that combined treatment with BI-1607 may both enhance efficacy of current anti-HER2 regimens and increase response rates in patients no longer responding to anti-HER2-directed therapies such as trastuzumab.

The BI-1607 clinical Phase 1/2a study is planned to enroll its first patient during the second quarter 2022.

AACR 2022 will take place on April 8-13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - New Orleans, LA, US. The BI-1607 poster is entitled "A novel FcyRIIB-blocking antibody to enhance FcyR-dependent antitumor immunity with anti-HER2 therapy" with presentation details as follows:

Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies / Therapeutic Antibodies

Session Date and Time: Tuesday Apr 12, 2022 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM CDT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 32

Poster Board Number: 4

Abstract Number: 3423

Authors: Linda Mårtensson, Robert Oldham, Marie Borggren, Mathilda Kovacek, Therese Blidberg, Ulla-Carin Tornberg, Ingrid Karlsson, Steve Beers, Mark Cragg, Ingrid Teige, Björn Frendéus.

The abstract can be accessed on the AACR annual meeting website: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022/.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

