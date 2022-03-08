The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SLI, ELMS and TAL

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI
Investors Affected : May 19, 2020 - November 17, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Standard Lithium Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the LiSTR Direct Lithium Extraction technology's extraction recovery efficiencies were overstated; (ii) accordingly, the Company's final product lithium recovery percentage at the Demonstration Plant would not be as high as the Company had represented to investors; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/standard-lithium-ltd-loss-submission-form/?id=24442&from=1
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. ELMS
Investors Affected : March 31, 2021 - February 1, 2022
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ELMS's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (2) ELMS's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement; (3) certain ELMS executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation; (4) on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/electric-last-mile-solutions-inc-f-k-a-forum-merger-iii-corp-loss-submission-form/?id=24442&from=1
Tal Education Group TAL
Investors Affected : April 26, 2018 - July 22, 2021
A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tal Education Group. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) TAL's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and illicit business practices that flouted Chinese laws, regulations and policies, and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) TAL had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers, the creation of fake customer reviews designed to fraudulently lure new customers to TAL programs, the misrepresentation of teacher qualifications and course qualities, and the marketing of rigged promotional events; (c) TAL had defied Chinese policies designed to alleviate the burden imposed by tutoring services on students and their families, including by imposing hefty advances and recurring debt payments on course enrollees, by offering courses designed to give affluent students unfair advantages, by holding courses outside of allowable tutoring hours, and by linking for-profit courses to government-mandated schooling; (d) as a result of the foregoing, TAL was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and financial interests; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, TAL's historical growth was not sustainable or the result of legitimate business tactics as represented, and defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.
Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/tal-education-group-loss-submission-form/?id=24442&from=1
The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
The Gross Law Firm
15 West 38th Street, 12th floor
New York, NY, 10018
Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com
Phone: (212) 537-9430
Fax: (833) 862-7770
SOURCE : The Gross Law Firm
https://www.accesswire.com/692134/The-Gross-Law-Firm-Announces-Class-Actions-on-Behalf-of-Shareholders-of-SLI-ELMS-and-TAL
