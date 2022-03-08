Globis Acquisition Corp. Announces Extension of Completion Window to June 15, 2022

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Globis Acquisition Corp. GLAQU GLAQ, GLAQW))) (the "Company") announced today that it has extended the period of time it will have to consummate its initial business combination by 3 months from the current deadline of March 15, 2022 until June 15, 2022. Globis SPAC LLC, the Company's initial public offering sponsor, has timely deposited $1,150,000 in the Company's trust account. The purpose of the extension is to provide time for the Company to complete a business combination. The Company's stockholders are not entitled to vote on or redeem their shares in connection with such extension of the completion window.
About Globis Acquisition Corp.
Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Globis Acquisition Corp. intends to focus its search on a target business that will benefit from trends toward economic globalization, particularly as it affects emerging markets. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.
Contact:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
(646) 536-7331
brett@haydenir.com
SOURCE: Globis Acquisition Corp.
https://www.accesswire.com/692088/Globis-Acquisition-Corp-Announces-Extension-of-Completion-Window-to-June-15-2022
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.