Standard Lithium Ltd. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/sli.

What is this all about?

Before the market opened on November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report alleging Standard Lithium's claims of 90% extraction rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by previously undisclosed data the company has filed with the state regulator indicating far lower recovery rates.

On this news shares of Standard Lithium stock dropped more than 9% on November 18, 2021.

Then on February 3, 2020, Hindenburg Research issued a new short report questioning the backgrounds and prior business dealings of Standard Lithium's CEO and other coporate officers. Allegations in the Hindenburg report include that the company generates zero revenue, and is running the same playbook as the CEO's prior failed ventures, amongst other claims.

On this news shares of Standard Lithium stock dropped more than 15% on February 3, 2022.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Standard Lithium Ltd. stock between May 19, 2020 and November 17, 2021 is eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is March 28, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: cases@blockleviton.com

www.blockleviton.com

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: