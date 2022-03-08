Jade Leader Announces Launch of Its Online Jade Store: Jadeleader.shop

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased to report that it has completed and launched its Jade offering e-commerce platform to facilitate sales of materials from its first test production at the 100% owned Wyoming Sky Zone project.

The platform and listed products can be accessed and viewed at www.jadeleader.shop.

Jadeleader.shop was launched live on Friday, March 4th, and the Company is now shipping product to its first clients. Aggregate sales will be reported once material levels are reached. The platform currently allows for direct sales to the US market, and serves as a product catalogues for international sales that can be arranged directly through the Company.

Figure 1: Jadeleader.shop e-commerce site portal and product categories.

Additional Jade materials from current testing programs are being processed for addition to the sales site on an ongoing basis.

Qualified Person

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Jutras maintained full chain of custody of all sample materials which are the subject of this update throughout the extraction and testing process and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP. Jutras, B.Sc. Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which Nephrite Jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

