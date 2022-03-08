NAUGATUCK, CN / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / The Eastern Company EML, an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 after the market close on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.
What: The Eastern Company Q4 and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Friday, March 18, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 607845
Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/44794
About Eastern
The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.
Investor Relations Contacts
The Eastern Company
August Vlak or John L. Sullivan III
203-729-2255
SOURCE: The Eastern Company
https://www.accesswire.com/692093/The-Eastern-Company-Announces-Timing-of-Fourth-Quarter-and-Fiscal-Year-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call
