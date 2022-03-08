Nashville Law Office Encouraging Accident Victims to Take Back Control After Being Injured

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has unveiled a new campaign in Nashville, Tennessee, aimed at empowering victims injured in auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, nursing home abuse, slips and falls, wrongful death, and more.

The campaign, "Control Starts With A Call," encourages victims to take back control of their life by acting fast after being injured, to get started on personal injury claims quickly so that they can resolve their case and save time while getting maximum compensation. Often, when someone is injured in an accident, they are unable to work making it difficult to cover their medical expenses, utilities, car and housing costs as a result.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers in Nashville, located at 446 James Robertson Pkwy #100, Nashville, TN 37219, has a team of experienced attorneys who assist injured victims who need help quickly. Following an accident, injured victims often require financial assistance to receive proper medical treatment, provide for themselves and replace damaged property. Hughes & Coleman attorneys have the experience and legal knowledge necessary to successfully advocate for injured victims and work to get them the most money possible.

The National Safety Council (NSC) reported that in 2019, 48.3 million Americans were injured, and 173,040 were killed in preventable accidents. These incidents resulted in approximately $1,097.9 billion in financial losses nationwide due to the considerable expenses associated with a serious injury. Even in Tennessee, preventable accidents are a frightening reality, resulting in 4,856 deaths in 2019.

Nashville has become a growing trucking and freight transportation hub for the eastern United States in recent years. While this is good for business, it has the unintended consequence of increasing the number of accidents on the roadways. Accidents involving automobiles, motorcycles, pedestrians, boats, bicycles, and big trucks can result in a great deal of injuries, many of which are very serious.



Whether someone is injured in this type of accident, or even malpractice, construction accidents, dog bites, dangerous and defective products, premises liability incidents such as slip and falls, and other grave injuries, Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers is ready to assist those who need help following another's negligence, carelessness, or willful disregard.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

