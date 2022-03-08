SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Ericsson - ERIC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Ericsson ("Ericsson" or "the Company") ERIC.

On February 15, 2022, Ericsson released a statement revealing that unusual expense claims in Iraq, dating back to 2018, had triggered a review that uncovered concerns about compliance with the company's Code of Business Ethics.

Ericsson's statement further disclosed that a subsequent investigation of the conduct of Ericsson employees, vendors and suppliers in Iraq during the period 2011-2019, found serious breaches of the Code of Business Ethics and other compliance rules, and identified evidence of corruption-related misconduct, including, making a monetary donation without a clear beneficiary; paying a supplier for work without a defined scope and documentation; using suppliers to make cash payments; funding inappropriate travel and expenses; and improper use of sales agents and consultants.

In addition, the investigation uncovered violations of Ericsson's internal financial controls; conflicts of interest; non-compliance with tax laws; and obstruction of the investigation. It also identified payments to intermediaries and the use of alternate transport routes in connection with circumventing Iraqi Customs, at a time when terrorist organizations, including ISIS, controlled some transport routes. Payment schemes and cash transactions that potentially created the risk of money laundering were also identified.

On February 16, 2022, it was reported that Ericsson Chief Executive Borje Elkholm advised the Danish newspaper Dagens Industri that payments dating back to 2018 may have been made to purchase transportation routes "through areas that have been controlled by terrorist organizations, including ISIS."

In reaction to these disclosures, the price of ERIC stock has dropped nearly 15% as of 10:45 AM Eastern on February 16, 2022.

If you currently own stock or options in ERIC and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com .

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: