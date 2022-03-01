The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of STTK, TASK and CRNC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2022
According to the complaint, Shattuck Labs, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the collaboration agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the collaboration agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.
Learn about your recoverable losses in STTK: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/shattuck-labs-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24183&from=1
Taskus, Inc. TASK
Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Taskus, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in TASK: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24183&from=1
Cerence Inc. CRNC
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022
During the class period, Cerence Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the global semiconductor shortage had a materially negative impact on demand for Cerence's software licenses; (2) defendants masked the impact of the semiconductor shortage on demand for the Company's software licenses by pulling forward sales; and (3) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Cerence's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Learn about your recoverable losses in CRNC: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cerence-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24183&from=1
