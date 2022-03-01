Altigen Announces Public Preview of FrontStage - A Native, Omni-Channel Contact Center Solution for Microsoft Teams

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Altigen Communications Inc. ATGN, a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, today announced it is moving into public preview of FrontStage for Microsoft Teams, a native Microsoft Teams contact center solution.

"The cloud-based FrontStage omni-channel contact center solution is yet another differentiated offering in the current wave of Altigen's new applications being released through our various channels," said Jerry Fleming, president and CEO of Altigen. "Altigen's strategic focus is to provide best-in-class, cloud-first solutions to improve the customer experience, and FrontStage is a key component of this strategy as it allows our customers to differentiate their customer service interactions and improve employee productivity."

FrontStage offers Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Voice Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), callback from queue, predictive dialing, quality management, web chat, SMS, email, fax and social media routing and queueing, along with voice and digital media recording, desktop synchronization and end-to-end reporting. The solution is deployed in Azure and natively integrated with Microsoft Teams.

"In concert with Altigen, we are excited to announce the public preview for our new, native Microsoft Teams omni-channel contact center solution, FrontStage," said Pavel Vrzák, FrontStage Technologies Co-founder and CEO. "We have worked intensively on implementing the Microsoft Graph APIs to enable customers to take advantage of all the advanced features of FrontStage natively within the Microsoft Teams platform. Additionally, FrontStage also works with Altigen's new MaxCloud UCaaS platform. Together with Altigen, our exclusive delivery and managed cloud service provider in the US and UK markets, we are anticipating great things ahead."

FrontStage, based in Prague, Czech Republic, exclusively licenses its products in the United States and United Kingdom through Altigen.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. ATGN, is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience. Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

About FrontStage Technologies

For nearly 30 years FrontStage Technologies' mother company has been a Value-Added Distributor of innovative and cost-effective ICT solutions, covering technology areas of Networking, Mobility, Unified Communication, Contact Centers and Telephony providing a wide range of innovative technologies and products of leading companies in the ICT industry.

A cornerstone of FrontStage Technologies' business is its internally developed innovative, all software FrontStage omni-channel contact center solution. FrontStage is built on a scalable, open-architecture providing integration to all popular Unified Communications platforms and uses the latest cloud technologies such as Docker containers, Kubernetes containers orchestration, native support for Microsoft Azure and other public cloud providers.

More information is available on the FrontStage website at www.frontstage.cc or by calling +44 7813 920141.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, statements about new products and services; our ability to develop and release new products and services, and develop and release successful enhancements, features, and modifications to our existing products and services; our ability to generate revenue from our product offerings; our ability to accelerate business opportunities and drive the adoption of FrontStage for Microsoft Teams; our ability to achieve increased market acceptance for our service offerings and penetrate new markets, and the possibility that the company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including rapidly changing customer preferences and trends.

These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the events we discuss not to occur or to differ significantly from those anticipated or implied. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. The Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

