SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ASTR BFLY TASK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Astra Space Inc. f/k/a Holicity Inc. ASTR
If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/astra-space-inc-f-k-a-holicity-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24181&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2022
Class Period: February 2, 2021 - December 29, 2021
Allegations against ASTR include that: (1) Astra cannot launch "anywhere"; (2) Astra significantly overstated its addressable market; (3) Astra overstated the effectiveness of its designs and reliability; (4) Astra significantly overstated its plans for diversification and its broadband constellation plan; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. BFLY
If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/butterfly-network-inc-f-k-a-longview-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=24181&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022
This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly.
Allegations against BFLY include that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Taskus, Inc. TASK
If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24181&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2022
Class Period: June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022
Allegations against TASK include that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
https://www.accesswire.com/690950/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-ASTR-BFLY-TASK-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines
