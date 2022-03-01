Securities Fraud Investigation - Verra Mobility Stockholders With Losses Greater Than $25,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is conducting a securities investigation to determine whether Verra Mobility Corporation ("Verra Mobility" or the "Company") VRRM violated federal securities laws.

On February 28, 2022, Verra Mobility announced that it filed a notice of late filing with the SEC, because it will not be able to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 by the due date of March 1, 2022, and the Company is not expected to do so within the allowable 15-day extension period.

Further, Verra Mobility announced that "[d]uring its year-end 2021 financial statement review process, Verra Mobility . . . determined that revenues from the Company's recently acquired Australian subsidiary, Redflex Holdings Limited, may not have been recorded in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company's Audit Committee is conducting an investigation of the circumstances surrounding these issues to determine, among other things, whether any related adjustment is necessary for the previously issued financial statements for the second and third quarters of fiscal year 2021."

On this news, Verra Mobility's stock dropped as much as 7.6% during intraday trading on February 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you invested in Verra Mobility stock and suffered losses greater than $25,000, please CLICK HERE to provide information about your VRRM stock losses.

Verra Mobility investors with losses greater than $25,000 are also encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, for a free, confidential consultation and no-obligation evaluation of potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff-side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

SOURCE: Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

View source version on accesswire.com: