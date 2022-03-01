AI INVESTIGATION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys Encourages Investors in C3.ai (AI) With Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Concerning Investigation Into Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Hagens Berman urges C3.ai, Inc. AI investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible violations of the securities laws.
C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Investigation:
The investigation focuses on C3.ai's and senior management's statements about the company's customers.
More specifically, in the past C3.ai and its senior management have touted relationships with Baker Hughes and others, claiming those relationships support investor expectations of future revenue visibility.
But, on Feb. 16, 2022, analyst Spruce Point Capital Management published a report entitled "Real Intelligence: Sell C3.ai" concluding the price of C3.ai shares present a 40% - 50% downside risk.
Spruce Point found multiple instances of claims made by C3.ai that it concluded "appear to be exaggerated, or don't reconcile with our research findings." Among them, Spruce Point alleged, "[g]iven the shifty customer definition disclosures, we see a high probability C3 is overstating paying and active customers."
Spruce Point also focused on C3.ai's accounting related to unbilled receivables and concluded "[s]uspiciously, the rise in unbilled receivables may have given C3.ai a 'cookie jar' needed to deliver quarterly revenues above the high end of its guidance."
The price of C3.ai shares plunged over 9% on Feb. 16, 2022 following Spruce Point's report.
"We're focused on investors' losses and whether C3.ai lied about its paying and active customers and also possibly about its receivables and revenue recognition practices comporting with accounting rules," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.
