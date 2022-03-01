Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Looming VWAGY & NRXP Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.
Volkswagen AG VWAGY
Class Period: March 29, 2021 - March 30, 2021
Deadline: March 15, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/vwagy.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the name "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Company's U.S. subsidiary; (2) the Company and its spokespeople purposefully misled reporters, even after the reporters' inquiries about whether the name change was an April Fool's joke; and (3) as a result, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXPNRXPW
Class Period: June 1, 2021 - November 4, 2021
Deadline: March 21, 2022
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nrxp.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, and made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the ZYESAMI EUA Application contained insufficient data regarding the potential benefits and risks of ZYESAMI; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ZYESAMI EUA Application in its present form; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
https://www.accesswire.com/686763/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Reminds-Investors-of-Looming-VWAGY-NRXP-Class-Action-Deadlines
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.