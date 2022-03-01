Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) Investigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. ("Cabaletta" or "the Company") CABA. Investors who purchased Cabaletta securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/caba.

The investigation concerns whether Cabaletta and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On or around October 24, 2019, Cabaletta conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 6.8 million shares of common stock priced at $11.00 per share. Then, on December 14, 2021, Cabaletta issued a press release "report[ing] top-line data on biologic activity from the two lowest dose cohorts in the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial of DSG3-CAART for the treatment of patients with mucosal Pemphigus Vulgaris (mPV)." Among other results, Cabaletta reported that two cohort participants had "disease activity scores that worsened . . . after DSG3-CAART infusion" and thus "reduced or discontinued selected systemic therapies prior to DSG3-CAART infusion, as required by the protocol", while another participant "subsequently received systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion. On this news, Cabaletta's stock price fell $9.15 per share, or 73.14%, to close at $3.36 per share on December 14, 2021.

