Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of FHN, HTA, IIN, and REGI

First Horizon Corporation FHN

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FHN to TD Bank Group for $25.00 in cash per share of FHN owned.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. HTA

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HTA and Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share, including a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1.

Intricon Corporation IIN

Lifshitz Law LLP announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of IIN to Altaris Capital Partners LLC for $24.25 in cash per share of IIN owned.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. REGI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of REGI to Chevron Corporation for $61.50 in cash per share of REGI owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

