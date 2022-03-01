NYSE: DM Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Desktop Metal, Inc. Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of in Desktop Metal, Inc. DM.

Investors, who purchased shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. DM, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 21, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Desktop Metal, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC's manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures, that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC's products, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations

Those who purchased Desktop Metal, Inc. DM shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: