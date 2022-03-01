Nokian Tyres Invites Drivers to Extend Their Adventures for Chance to Win Prizes

DAYTON, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Nokian Tyres invites drivers to share how they are extending their adventures, for a chance to win a special adventure and other prizes.
Between March 1 and April 30, drivers are encouraged to visit NokianTires.com/Win to share how they are using Nokian Tyres products to remove their limits. The global tiremaker will randomly select winners among eligible entrants to experience the adventure of a lifetime or earn other giveaways. * Drivers are also encouraged to tag Nokian Tyres on Instagram -- @NokianTyresNA - with the hashtag #OutpostPledge - for another chance to win prizes in a separate contest.
The Extend Your Adventure campaign launches less than two months after Nokian Tyres unveiled a new family of all-terrain tires built to help drivers extend their terrain, toughness and travel. The Outpost Family consists of the all-terrain Outpost AT and the all-purpose-terrain Outpost APT.
The NOKIAN TYRES Outpost AT has an aggressive tread pattern and Aramid Shield™ -- puncture-resistant Aramid fibers embedded beneath the tread and sidewalls. It is built to make work productive and leisure limitless for drivers of large SUVs and light trucks.
The NOKIAN TYRES Outpost APT is versatile enough to let drivers of SUVs, crossovers and small light trucks thrive in all conditions, from getaways to the daily grind, thanks to Aramid sidewalls and an adaptable tread compound.
Nokian Tyres invites drivers to take the Outpost Pledge:
I will:
- Extend the boundaries of where I can go
- Extend my terrain by removing limits
- Extend my toughness by finding inner strength
- Extend my travel by forging new paths
To learn more about the Outpost Family and find nearby tire shops, drivers can visit NokianTires.com/Outpost. The Extend Your Adventure contest entry form and rules are available at NokianTires.com/Win.
Nokian Tyres will use the Outpost Family to strengthen its blossoming presence in North America, where it gained market share in 2021 and aims to double sales in the coming years through new products, deepened customer partnerships and domestic production at its award-winning factory in Dayton, Tennessee.
*Terms and conditions apply
For more information:
Nokian Tyres plc
Wes Boling, Marketing Communications Manager
wes.boling@nokiantyres.com
(629) 204-0702
Nokian Tyres develops and manufactures premium tires for people who value safety, sustainability and predictability. Our purpose is to empower the world to drive smarter. Inspired by our Scandinavian heritage, we craft innovative products for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery that give you peace of mind in all driving conditions. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. In 2021, the company's net sales were approximately $1.9 billion and it employed some 4,900 people. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
More information: www.nokiantires.com
SOURCE: Nokian Tyres plc
