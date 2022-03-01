CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EDU, TAL and TASK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

EDU Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24174&wire=1

TAL Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tal-education-group-loss-submission-form?prid=24174&wire=1

TASK Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24174&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU

EDU Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 24, 2018 - July 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 5, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24174&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount Information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable, factual basis.

Tal Education Group TAL

TAL Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased April 26, 2018 - July 22, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 5, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tal-education-group-loss-submission-form?prid=24174&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Tal Education Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) TAL's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and illicit business practices that flouted Chinese laws, regulations and policies, and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) TAL had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers, the creation of fake customer reviews designed to fraudulently lure new customers to TAL programs, the misrepresentation of teacher qualifications and course qualities, and the marketing of rigged promotional events; (c) TAL had defied Chinese policies designed to alleviate the burden imposed by tutoring services on students and their families, including by imposing hefty advances and recurring debt payments on course enrollees, by offering courses designed to give affluent students unfair advantages, by holding courses outside of allowable tutoring hours, and by linking for-profit courses to government-mandated schooling; (d) as a result of the foregoing, TAL was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and financial interests; and (e) as a result of the foregoing, TAL's historical growth was not sustainable or the result of legitimate business tactics as represented, and defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Taskus, Inc. TASK

TASK Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased June 11, 2021 - January 19, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : April 25, 2022

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/taskus-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=24174&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Taskus, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TaskUs was experiencing severe financial strain and business challenges, particularly with its most important customer, Facebook; (2) the Content Security market was smaller than defendants represented and defendants' representations were based on outdated market data; (3) TaskUs improperly recognized revenue from certain key contracts; (4) defendants overstated the size of TaskUs' workforce as well as employee retention rates, and understated attrition rates; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: