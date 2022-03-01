SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OSH BMBL STTK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 14, 2022

Class Period: August 6, 2020 - November 8, 2021

Allegations against OSH include that: (1) Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (2) Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (3) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (4) as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (5) as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Bumble Inc. BMBL

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of the Class A common stock of Bumble directly in Bumble's secondary public stock offering which took place on or about September 10, 2021.

Allegations against BMBL include that: (a) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in 3Q21 and the Company had actually lost tens of thousands of paying users during the quarter; (b) paying users had been more reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during 3Q21 because of the recent price hike for paid services on the app; (c) a material number of paying users were leaving the Badoo app, a dating-focused social network, and/or could not make payments through the Badoo app due, in substantial part, to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Bumble's business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the Registration Statement had represented.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. STTK

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2022

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.

Allegations against STTK include that: (1) the collaboration agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the collaboration agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

