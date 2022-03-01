NYSE:OSH Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit Against Oak Street Health, Inc. Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on March 14th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of in Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH.

Investors who lost a substantial amount in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 14, 2022. Those NYSE:OSH investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On January 11, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Oak Street Health, Inc. over alleged Violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny, that Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny, that these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act, that, as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ and/or other federal law enforcement agencies, that, as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

