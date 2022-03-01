NYSE:OSH Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit Against Oak Street Health, Inc. Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on March 14th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in shares of in Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH.
Investors who lost a substantial amount in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: March 14, 2022. Those NYSE:OSH investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
On January 11, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Oak Street Health, Inc. over alleged Violations of Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Oak Street maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny, that Oak Street was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny, that these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act, that, as such, Oak Street was at heightened risk of investigation by the DOJ and/or other federal law enforcement agencies, that, as a result, Oak Street was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Those who purchased shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108
The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.
SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
https://www.accesswire.com/690840/NYSEOSH-Investor-Notice-Deadline-in-Lawsuit-Against-Oak-Street-Health-Inc-Announced-by-Shareholders-Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
