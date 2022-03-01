OPTEC INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES Company's New Marketplace Website

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / OPTEC International, Inc. OPTI today announced the introduction of www.Optec.io the company's new Marketplace website. The new portal will be replacing OPTEC's online website store in the near future.

Optec.io is an open marketplace initially for medical, medical protective, medical equipment and protective products and supplies, featuring OPTEC brand products with the future goal of adding multiple additional product lines and merchandise from other manufacturers and distributors. The portal can ultimately be expanded to include most types of merchandise for both consumer and business needs.

OPTEC.io will be partnering with UPS, USPS and FedEx to fulfill product deliveries and in the future, plans to have the ability to fulfill same day and next day deliveries in the local areas. The company has started building its infrastructure to bring the same day deliveries to the market using its own existing technologies. The marketplace same day service will initially soon be open and available for San Diego local areas and shortly thereafter expand by territory for nationwide service, with the long-term goal of expanding as a global marketplace.

Optec continues to be contacted by manufactures and product producers both in the US and Overseas looking to partner with OPTEC for the sale and distribution of their products, now, with the introduction of marketplace, OPTEC will be able to partner with more companies, to promote and sell their products on the marketplace portal and create a new market and distribution network for such products and services.

The Medical market product overview.

The United States remains the largest medical device market in the world: $156 billion (40 percent of the global medical device market ). By 2023, it is expected to grow to $208 billion.

Marketplace Website: www.optec.io

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (U.V.) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when H.R. directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

