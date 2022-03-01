Mace Announces 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. MACE today released its schedule of Investor Relations Events for 2022.
Mace leadership will be presenting in-person at these (virtual and live) events. In addition, Mace will hold its Annual Investor Day Presentation in July where investors get a mid-year update on company strategy and new products in the Personal Safety and Security area.
For more information regarding any of these events, please contact Mike Weisbarth (mweisbarth@mace.com).
|Event
Date
|Investor Summit Virtual Summit
|March 8, 2022
|Mace 4Q21 Earnings Call
|March 29, 2022
|Mace 1Q22 Earnings Call
|May 3, 2022
|LD Micro Investor Presentation - Live Los Angeles, CA
|June 6-9, 2022
|Mace Annual Shareholders' Meeting & Investor Day
|July 12, 2022
|Mace 2Q22 Earnings Call
|August 2, 2022
|Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference
|October 6, 2022
|Mace 3Q22 Earnings Call
|November 1, 2022
|Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference
|December 1, 2022
About Mace Security International, Inc.
Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic conditions, dependence on management, our ability to compete with competitors, dilution to shareholders, and limited capital resources.
Contact:
Mike Weisbarth
Chief Financial Officer
mweisbarth@mace.com
