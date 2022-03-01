Candor, NC Returns to Sparta Commercial For Its Equipment Needs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. SRCO ("Sparta" or "the Company") announces that the Town of Candor, North Carolina has again turned to Sparta to obtain the equipment their town needs. The Company has funded multiple contracts for the Town of Candor, who has utilized the Company's Municipal Finance Program 11 separate times since 2014, for a variety of essential-use equipment such as police cruisers, fire equipment, industrial vacuums, and maintenance equipment.

Candor is one of twenty North Carolina jurisdictions that has used Sparta's Municipal Lease Program, including the cities of Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro.

Tammy Kellis, Town Clerk and Finance Officer of the Town of Candor, said, "Working with Sparta's municipal department is a very smooth process, which is why we continue to look to Sparta when we source our options. We would highly recommend Sparta to any municipality looking to finance their essential equipment."

Sparta's Municipal Program gives jurisdictions greater flexibility with their budgeting and allocation, allowing their tax revenues to go further. Enabling municipal and government agencies to spread the cost of high-ticket equipment over time, rather than having to pay the full amount up-front, Sparta is able to work with jurisdictions of all sizes to maximize their budgets.

Anthony Havens, Sparta's CEO, says "Being able to help municipalities with a program that continues to fit their needs is very gratifying." Havens continues, "We look forward to offering our services to the Town of Candor for years to come."

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., ( www.spartacommercial.com ), was founded in 2004 and is the parent company of three subsidiaries: iMobile Solutions, Inc., New World Health Brands, Inc. and Sparta Crypto, Inc., offering a variety of products and services.

Sparta's Municipal Financing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal financing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.

iMobile Solutions, Inc., via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), develops and services custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service.

Other products offerings of iMobile Solutions, Inc. include comprehensive vehicle title history reports for motorcycles (www.cyclechex.com), recreational vehicles (www.rvchex.com) and heavy duty trucks (www.truckchex.com). The reports have been purchased in all 50 states and 61 other countries, and viewed by potential customers in over 125 countries.

New World Health Brands, Inc. offers offer a full array of wellness products such as supplements including Zinc, Magnesium, Boron, Iodine, Beetroot Extract, and more on its B to C website ( www.newworldhealthbrands.com ) as well as hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, and pet tinctures ( www.newworldhealthcbd.com ).

Sparta Crypto, Inc. has products in development and will announce as they are formally launched.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

