7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Talkspace, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Talkspace, Inc. ("Talkspace or "the Company") TALK for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who held the Company's securities on May 19, 2021 and were entitled to vote at the special meeting of shareholders in connection with the merger between Talkspace and Hudson Executive Investment Corporation ("HEIC"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 8, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market including a materially false and misleading Preliminary Proxy on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy"). Talkspace suffered from rising marketing costs related to its business-to-consumer ("B2C") channel throughout 2021. The Company's B2C advertising was resulting in a lower conversion rate. Demand for the Company's B2C products was not strong. Tepid demand results in sharply increasing customer acquisition costs and weak growth. The Company overvalued B2B accounts receivables, which eventually had to be adjusted downward. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements and Proxy were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Talkspace, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: