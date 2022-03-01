RiceBran Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on March 17th, at 4:30 p.m. EST

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / RiceBran Technologies RIBT, a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman and Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 17th, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
The call information is as follows:
- Date: March 17th, 2022
- Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time
- Toll Free Dial-in number for US/Canada: 877-545-0320
- Dial-In number for international callers: 973-528-0002
- Participant Access Code: 626586
- Webcast: https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors
Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. EST on March 17, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 31, 2022 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 44683.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a global leader in the production and marketing of value-added products derived from rice bran as well as a producer of rice, rice co-product, and barley and oat products. The target markets for our products include food and animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food, functional food and nutritional supplement manufacturers and retailers. Our highly nutritious and clean label ingredient products derived from rice bran, one of the world's most underutilized food sources, are produced utilizing our proprietary and patented stabilization technology. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.
Investor Contact
Rob Fink / Matt Chesler, CFA
FNK IR
ribt@fnkir.com
646.809.4048 / 646.809.2183
SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies
https://www.accesswire.com/690758/RiceBran-Technologies-to-Host-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2021-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-March-17th-at-430-pm-EST
