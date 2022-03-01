Halberd's COVID-19 Antibody is the Only One In Competitive Tests to Bind to Omicron Variant

Outperforms Approved COVID Antibodies
JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Halberd Corporation's HALB previously developed SARS-CoV-2 antibody demonstrated superior binding capability to the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant disease antigen. The Halberd antibody was tested against monoclonal antibodies which are biosimilar to five FDA approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) COVID antibodies. The results are shown on the graph below.
On the vertical axis is the Absorbance (a measure of binding capability) of the various monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to the Omicron variant disease antigen, and the antibody concentration (dose) is shown on the horizontal axis.
Halberd's antibody is depicted as 11D7, as highlighted on the graph. It reveals that with increased concentrations of the antibody, the binding capability increases. The other five (approved mAbs) have near zero binding, regardless of concentration.
Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "For an antibody, to be effective in conventional medicine, it must display an affinity for and a binding capability to the target antigen AND have a neutralizing capability against the antigen."
Dr. Felder continued, "The five competitive monoclonal antibodies that are FDA approved for Emergency Use against Covid, show no binding to the Omicron variant, and thus have no effect against Omicron. If an antibody cannot "find and bind" (binding affinity) to the target antigen, no matter how effective its neutralizing capability is, it is not going to eliminate the target."
William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO added, "Halberd's antibody is the only one tested that has demonstrated a strong binding affinity to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. Although Halberd's antibody's neutralizing capability has not yet been tested, Halberd's patented process doesn't require any neutralizing capability. We conjugate our antibodies to a metallic nanoparticle, through our patent-pending process, and eliminate the target disease antigen through extracorporeal laser exposure, just as we have done successfully with the 10 neurodegenerative disease antigens.
"This latest COVID development clearly demonstrates Halberd's superior technical capabilities, whether applied to developing cures for neurodegenerative diseases, as indicated in last week's announcement, or for developing potential cures for pandemic viruses."
Hartman continued, "Due to our limited resources, our scientists are focused on development of effective cures for neurodegenerative diseases. As such, we must consider offers for partnerships, sale or licensing of our COVID technology to commercialize its availability to aid patients suffering from Omicron or potentially other variants."
About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation HALB, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.
