Applied UV Expands Reach into Global Cannabis Market

Recently Acquired Kes Science Continues Cannabis Market Penetration

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Applied UV, Inc. AUVI ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its recently acquired Kes Science and Technologies acquisition continues its penetration into the Global Cannabis market. Kes recently received a large order for its AiroClean 420 from its US Distributor Growers House.

Applied UV's internal research estimates that the legal cannabis industry grew 46% from 2019 to 2020 achieving revenue in excess of $17B. The cannabis crop is subject to many viruses that could impede growth and destroy crops. Powdery mildew is one of the most potent destroyers of cannabis grows in the world. The pathogen spreads through the air and gets into the vascular system of the plants. It remains hidden until two weeks into flowering before it wreaks havoc on the entire grow. When it is detected, growers must destroy the crop, remove all their equipment, and conduct an intensive and costly deep clean. Certain fungicides can combat powdery mildew, but these are illegal in some states and are of questionable safety given they are sprayed on something intended for human consumption. Kes Science's AiroClean420 eradicates powdery mildew and other airborne pathogens and not only protects the crops but helps protect the personnel from airborne pathogens working in the facilities growing them as well.

Applied UV believes the Kes Science acquisition may allow Applied UV to further expand into the booming global legal cannabis market and capitalize on its rapid growth where further market penetration could result in increased market share, revenue, and earnings growth. The Kes Science & Technology Airoclean 420 Air Purification systems are currently used by numerous commercial cannabis grow operations throughout the US to help protect crops from all kinds of dangerous and contagious pathogens, including powdery mildew, grey mold/botrytis, allergens, bacteria, viruses, odors, VOC's.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.com; https://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com; www.airclean420.com and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

For additional Company Information:

Contact:

