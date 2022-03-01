Cannapreneur Partners Helps Fund Healthcare Provider Study Conducted by President of the Cannabis Center of Excellence, Dr. Marion McNabb

WESTBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Cannapreneur Partners is proud to help support Dr. Marion McNabb's organization, The Cannabis Center of Excellence, and their ongoing medical cannabis research study. This sponsorship donation comes as part of an effort to raise awareness about medical cannabis among the healthcare community. Specifically, this current research study will measure the extent of different healthcare providers' knowledge, attitudes, and practices related to medical cannabis.

Throughout her professional career, Dr. McNabb has led the charge for a wide variety of healthcare research with a strong focus on the cannabis industry. She has collaborated on cannabis research studies with academic partners UMass Dartmouth and Rider University in New Jersey; as well as educational programs with Boston University, Excelsior University, Holyoke Community College, McLean/Harvard, and others.

When asked about her opinion on the future of medical cannabis, Dr. McNabb stated, "U.S. healthcare professionals are largely unaware of the latest evidence around medical cannabis use, and often feel unprepared to counsel patients on the subject. This study, led by the Cannabis Center of Excellence with Partner Medicinal Genomics, seeks to understand what healthcare providers know about medical cannabis, what they want to know, and how they want to learn about the topic."

To support more research on the health benefits of cannabis, Cannapreneur Partners recently had the privilege of donating to help sponsor the Healthcare Provider study led by the Cannabis Center of Excellence. Cannapreneur Partners also generously has featured Dr. McNabb and her efforts, by promoting the CCOE and her efforts on their social media platforms and featuring Dr. McNabb as a guest on the Cannapreneur Partners podcast. Episodes can be heard at: https://cannapreneurpartners.com/podcast/

Cannapreneur Partners' Todd Sullivan stated, "We are very pleased to be able to help fund this study. The research Dr. McNabb has already done in cannabis has been impressive and groundbreaking. From her research on cannabis and its effects on veterans, COVID, and the opioid crisis, her research continues to dispel erroneous myths surrounding this plant. We look forward to collaborating with her and the Cannabis Center of Excellence in the future on additional studies".

If you would like to support the Cannabis Center of Excellence's work for the Healthcare Provider Medical Cannabis Research Study, you may make a corporate or personal donation at: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTE5MTk4

If you are a healthcare provider and would like to participate in this study; please follow this link: https://qrco.de/CPP_HCPStudy

ABOUT CANNAPRENEUR PARTNERS

Cannapreneur Partners is the place for cannabis business owners.

We are building a vertically integrated cannabis company on the east coast and are looking for entrepreneurs who'd like to be a part of the Cannapreneur family of businesses.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

E: invest@CannapreneurPartners.com

w: www.cannapreneurpartners.com

SOURCE: Cannapreneur Partners

View source version on accesswire.com: