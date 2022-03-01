Ferguson PLC Announces Notice of Results

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Ferguson plc will issue its second quarter and half year results for the three and six months to January 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com , from 0700hrs GMT/0300hrs ET, following release to the London Stock Exchange.

A video webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 1100hrs GMT/0700hrs ET on the day via the Company's website. You can register for the webcast at www.fergusonplc.com.

Notes to editors

Ferguson is a $23B value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange FERG and New York Stock Exchange FERG and the company is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises .

