WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Ferguson plc will issue its second quarter and half year results for the three and six months to January 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The results will be available on the Company's website, www.fergusonplc.com, from 0700hrs GMT/0300hrs ET, following release to the London Stock Exchange.
A video webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 1100hrs GMT/0700hrs ET on the day via the Company's website. You can register for the webcast at www.fergusonplc.com.
For further information please contact:
|Ferguson plc
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations
Mobile:
Mobile:
+1 224 285 2410
+1 757 603 0111
|Media Enquiries
Mike Ward, Head of Corporate Communications
Nina Coad, David Litterick (Brunswick)
Jonathan Doorley (Brunswick)
Mobile:
Tel:
Tel:
+44 (0) 7894 417060
+44 (0) 20 7404 5959
+1 (917) 459 0419
Notes to editors
Ferguson is a $23B value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions, and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange FERG and New York Stock Exchange FERG and the company is in the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Ferguson PLC
https://www.accesswire.com/690811/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Results
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.