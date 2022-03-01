LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Orosur Mining Inc. OMIOMI the mineral explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America, with current operations in Columbia, Brazil and Argentina, announces that Brad George, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the London South East Natural Resources Investor Webinar on Tuesday 8 March 2022 at 6-8 pm (UK Local time)
Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. If you would like to attend, you can register for free using the link below:
London South East 8 March registration link
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6916456090281/WN_kyeX1ibCT0aXEUdkO9gIOg
For further information, please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker
James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Strategic and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc
https://www.accesswire.com/690812/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Investor-Webinar
