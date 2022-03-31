Top 10 Sensors Market worth valued at $101.1 billion by 2026 | Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International (US), ABB (switzerland) many more

The report “Top 10 Sensors Market by Type (Pressure, Temperature, Image, Motion, Fingerprint, Level, Gas, Magnetic Field, Position, and Light), Technology, Application, End-User Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, were valued at USD 72.7 billion in 2021 and are expected to reach USD 101.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Among the end-user industries, consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare are the major markets. Some of the reasons are the increasing demand for smart devices in consumer electronics, growing importance of measuring and controlling devices in these industries, and increasing concern toward security and surveillance in these sectors.
• Informational PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=194283584
Browse 153 market data Tables and 68 Figures spread through 373 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Top 10 Sensors Market and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″View detailed Table of Content here – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/top-10-sensors-market-194283584.html
“Image sensor to dominate the top 10 sensor market during the forecast period.”
Image sensors have recently found a major and evolving application in security & surveillance, automotive, and industrial sectors (especially in machine vision systems). These applications have recently started using cameras, creating a huge demand for image sensors. Earlier, only high-end cars had cameras installed, but now it is estimated that even low-end cars would have more than 10 cameras, which would assist the driver in safe driving. The developments and advancements in the technology of semiconductors have also helped in the development of complex image sensors that can take pictures without distorting the image quality.
“The market for fingerprint sensors to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.”
The fingerprint sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2026. Emerging application areas for fingerprint sensors in IoT and increasing adoption of fingerprint sensors in the banking & finance industry are some of the factors that would provide huge growth opportunities for the fingerprint sensor market in the coming years.
“The APAC top 10 sensor market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”
The top 10 sensor market in this region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as well. The increasing production of motor vehicles in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is significantly contributing to the growth of the sensor market in APAC. Moreover, increased usage of sensors in various industries, such as automotive, healthcare, petrochemical, oil and gas, and consumer electronics, as well as process industries, is expected to fuel the growth of the market in APAC
The top 10 sensor market is currently dominated by Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International (US), ABB (switzerland), Seimens (Germany), Endress+ hauser (swizterland), Texas Instruments (US), TE Conectivuity (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Sensata Technologies (US), Sony (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Omnivision technologies (US), Analog devices (US), NXP semsiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (switzerland), Infineon technologies (Germany), ams AG (Austria), MSA (US) and Broadcom (Us) . A few of the major strategies adopted by these players to compete in the Top 10 sensor market include product launches, partnerships, and agreements have been carried out by the players in the top 10 sensor market from 2017 to 2020. There were also a significant number of product launches, partnerships, collaboration, and agreements during this period.
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Top 10 Sensors Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
