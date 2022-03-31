New Book by Peggy R. Hoyt Titled "101 Ways to Mess up Your Estate" Available on Amazon and Other Booksellers

Peggy R. Hoyt's new book titled "101 Ways to [Mess] up Your Estate" Kindle version on special flash sale Friday March 25, 2022.

Peggy R. Hoyt is a lifelong animal advocate, pet mom, author, and attorney.

When asked about her book title, Peggy explained, “I hope you don’t take offense to the title of the book. I needed to be blunt to get your immediate attention. I trust I have. I hope you will enjoy your journey through the book and come away with some valuable tips that will save you (and your family) from experiencing a costly mistake that could have been easily avoided.”

When asked why she wrote the book, Peggy stated, “It’s because I’ve spent most of the last half-century shaking my head at the devastating things people do when it comes to one of the most important planning arenas in their life.”

When asked about the examples in the book, Peggy shared, “Most of the events described in this book could have been avoided with three legal documents – a Last Will, a Durable Financial Power of Attorney, and/or a Prenuptial Agreement; along with a strong relationship with a legal professional they know and trust.”

About Peggy R. Hoyt, J.D., M.B.A.

Peggy is a lifelong animal advocate, pet mom, author, and attorney. Before entering law school, she spent time as a college recruiter, financial consultant, account executive, and chief financial officer. She is a founding partner of The Law Offices of Hoyt & Bryan. Peggy is dual board certified by the Florida Bar in Wills, Trusts, and Estates and Elder Law. She is the founder of Animal Care Trust USA, Inc., a national nonprofit whose mission is to keep loved pets in loving homes by educating pet parents about the importance of having a Pet Trust to protect their pets. Join her for the weekly Pawcast – All My Children Wear Fur Coats. Her law practice focuses on family wealth and legacy counseling, including trust and estate planning, elder law, probate and trust administration, and animal law for the protection of loved pets.

To purchase the Kindle version on flash sale, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Ways-Your-Estate-Peggy-Hoyt-ebook/dp/B09TSLG4PK/

To learn more about the Author, Peggy R. Hoyt, visit: https://hoytbryan.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: Imperial Action

Contact Person: Media Manager

Email: Send Email

Phone: (630) 923-5425

Country: United States

Website: http://imperialaction.com

