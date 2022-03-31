New Book by Adam Marburger Titled "You're The Bleeping Problem" Available on Amazon and Other Booksellers

Adam Marburger's new book titled "You’re The [Bleeping] Problem" Kindle version is on special flash sale this week only.

Adam Marburger is a serial entrepreneur that lives his life in three buckets; insurance, real estate, and martial arts.

When asked about his book title, Adam explained, “You are your only competition. You are either doing things to set yourself up for success or failure. It is entirely on you. It took me a very long time to understand this thoroughly. Now that I have clarity on this subject, I want to shout it from the rooftops to each one of you. Get out of your own way. Make the bold decision to instill winning habits into your daily routine. Surround yourself with winners.”

When asked why he wrote the book, Adam expressed, “I wrote this book because I believe that my purpose on earth is to help people who are stuck. I know exactly what it feels like to face multiple setbacks in life, and I wanted to share my story as a source of encouragement for those looking to grow to the next level.”

Adam described work ethic, “Stop making excuses and work harder than everyone around you. If you genuinely desire something, you can have it. You just have to be willing to do what I’ve mentioned in this book. The blueprint has been laid out for you. It is all about taking massive action.”

When asked why people should read his book, Adam shared, “Ultimately, I hope you add a few tools to your belt and learn from my mistakes. I have been blessed with so many significant influences in my life. Throughout these pages, I will share several life-changing events in hopes that you can enjoy some of the same benefits I received. What good is having knowledge if you don’t share it with others? I’m here to motivate and inspire you to do more. There are a lot of brilliant ideas floating around in this world. Unfortunately, there is also a massive shortage of action on those ideas. There is no better time than NOW to take complete control of your life.”

About Adam Marburger

He is the President and CEO of Ascent Dealer Services, an insurance agency specializing in building wealth for automotive, RV, and power-sports dealers across the country. His tremendous track record in retail automotive landed him the title of “Automotive News 40 under 40” in 2018, which launched him as one of the most sought-after coaches in the industry. Adam is also the President/CEO of the Marburger Investment Group and A2 Investments, having a passion for real estate and acquiring new properties. His most recent company, Alton Family Martial Arts, is near and dear to his heart. Adam is a Brown Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and holds National Champion and six-time World Medalist titles. Adam is undefeated in boxing, kickboxing, and Mixed Martial Arts. He enjoys getting to share his love of martial arts with his community.

Adam has three little “WHYS” named Ahnalee, Arabelle, and Astyn, who he coaches daily to become the best possible versions of themselves. He loves being a father, and that is what motivates him on a daily basis. When Adam is not working or spending time with his girls, you will find him traveling, his favorite hobby outside of martial arts.

To purchase the Kindle version on flash sale, visit: https://www.amazon.com/Youre-cking-Problem-Guide-Getting-ebook/dp/B09W64DPNK/

