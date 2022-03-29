Europe Oral Care Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Europe oral care market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.78 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.3%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 10.66 Billion
A significant portion of the European population suffers from some form of periodontitis, and over ten percent has severe disease, with prevalence amongst the people aged 60 to 65. The rising number of patients with poor dental health along with the increasing consumer awareness about maintaining good oral hygiene is resulting in increased consumption of oral care products. The high cost of oral treatments has also led to an increase in preventative measures like oral care products. Oral cancer is the world’s eighth most prevalent cancer. Lip and oral cavity cancer are the 12th most prevalent cancer among men in the European Union. Such factors are invigorating the oral care market in Europe.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Oral care refers to the act of maintaining the health and hygiene of one’s teeth. It refers to the process of dental care which helps in keeping the teeth and gums clean to avoid any instance of disease. Basic methods involved in maintaining oral care involve brushing, tongue cleaning and flossing.
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:
- Toothpaste
- Paste
- Powder
- Gel
- Toothbrush
- Electric
- Manual
- Mouthwash
- Medicated
- Non-Medicated
- Denture Products
- Fixatives
- Cleaners
- Dental Accessories
- Dental Flosses
- Breath Fresheners
- Cosmetic Dental Products
- Tongue Scrapers
- Others
The market is divided into the following, basis the distribution channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retailers
- Others
The major regional markets include:
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
Market Trends
Oral care is more of a necessity than a choice. This is the strongest reason for continuous demand for oral care products. Additionally, there has been a boost in the health, beauty, and wellness segment due to social media which has led to an increase in awareness about good dental hygiene as well, due to better accessibility of information. Product innovation has ensured a huge diversity in product ranges which is also strengthening the European oral care market. For instance, alcohol free formulations are being offered for protection of sensitive teeth. The aging population of Europe is also driving the dental care market. It is anticipated that by 2050, the population aged 65 years will double in Europe. At this age teeth whitening products are also sought actively as they tend to become less bright owing to thinning of the enamel and darkening of the dentin.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Pierre Fabre S.A, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
