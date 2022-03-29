Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market Size Estimated to Reach $93.2 Billion by 2027

“Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market | IndustryARC”

Increasing Application of Stem Cells in Cosmetic Anti-aging Is Expected to Boost the Demand of Anti-aging Products and Therapies Market.

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market size is estimated to reach $93.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Anti-Aging Products and Therapies are the products and therapeutics which defer, halt or hinder the aging process. Liposuction Surgery is an anti-aging therapy that is a fat elimination process that targets to destroy surplus stubborn fat from the hard-to-shift areas. Liposuction should be thought of as a sculpting process that can alter the curves of the body or face. A Tummy Tuck or Abdominoplasty is an anti-aging therapy that will eliminate surplus fat and skin from around the waist and eliminate surplus skin to leave a flatter, reduced body profile and younger-looking abdomen. Chemical peeling, also termed as chemexfoliation or derma-peeling, is an anti-aging therapy utilized to enhance the countenance of the skin in which a chemical solution is enforced on the skin, which brings about the “blister” and finally peels off. The novel, enhanced skin is normally smoother and less wrinkled than the old skin. The novel skin also is temporarily more sensitive to the sun. Anti-Pigmentation Therapy may include the application of anti-blemish and anti-pigmentation cream which is a blend of herbal concentrates that enhance the clearness of the skin.

The compelling technological developments in conjunction with emerging R&D activities have led to the launch of anti-aging treatments like liposuction, breast implants, and plastic surgeries are set to drive the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market. The increased awareness regarding aging amidst the youth and mature grown-ups is set to propel the growth of the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Industry Outlook.

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market Segment Analysis – By Product:

The Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market based on the product can be further segmented into Anti-Wrinkle Products, Anti-Stretch Mark Products, Hair Color Products, UV Absorption, and Others. The Anti-Wrinkle Products Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the expanding population of the elderly requiring anti-wrinkle products. Typical anti-aging techniques include liposuction and chemical peeling. The heightened awareness regarding the accessibility of anti-wrinkle products is further propelling the growth of the Anti-Wrinkle Products segment.

Furthermore, the Anti-Stretch Mark Products segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating application of anti-stretch products in cases of stretch marks brought about by obesity and pregnancy in conjunction with more progressive products launched by key players for the treatment of stretch marks apart from the application of typical anti-aging techniques like chemical peeling.

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market Segment Analysis – By Therapy:

The Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market based on therapy can be further segmented into Liposuction, BOTOX, Rejuvenation & Dermal Fillers, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Gene Therapy, Sclerotherapy, Hair Restoration Services, Abdominoplasty, Anti-Pigmentation Therapy, Breast Augmentation, and Others. The Liposuction Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of liposuction procedures largely attributed to their great recognition attained on social media. The goal of liposuction is esthetic. The proliferating technological progress and heightened awareness regarding liposuction procedures are further propelling the growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the BOTOX segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of botox injections largely ascribed to the health advantages offered like treatment of eye ailments like crossed eyes, smoothening wrinkles thereby minimizing signs of aging and offering alleviation for frequent migraine patients apart from the application of other anti-aging techniques like chemical peeling.

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:

The Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market) held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the accessibility of well-developed infrastructure in the region. The soaring application of anti-aging therapies like liposuction and chemical peeling in the U.S. is further driving the growth of the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market in this region. The existence of key players like Merck in the U.S. in the region is further propelling the growth of the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market in the North American region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like soaring consumption of skincare products and cosmetics in emerging economies like India in the Asia-Pacific region. The detection of early signs of aging requiring the application of anti-aging techniques like chemical peeling is further fuelling the progress of the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market in the Asia-Pacific region

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market Drivers

Surging Advantages Of Chemical Peeling Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market:

Chemical peeling, also termed chemexfoliation or derma peeling, is a clinical process that utilizes plant-based chemical solutions to exfoliate the skin. Relying on the requirement of the client, a dermatologist may suggest a peel from a series of strengths: superficial peels that attain superficial layers of the skin or deeper ones that infiltrate numerous microlayers of skin. A chemical peeling treatment is a skin invigorating process, which utilizes gentle acids extracted from organic sources of changing strengths to exfoliate the upper layers of the skin in a regulated manner, succeeded by conversion of novel healthier layers. Chemical peeling assists in curbing acne breakouts by eliminating surplus sebum, dead skin cells, and dirt. It equalizes the texture of the skin by healthy skin invigoration. It enhances the complexion by minimizing dark spots and discoloration. The surging advantages of chemical peeling are therefore fuelling the growth of the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Increasing Application Of Stem Cells In Cosmetic Anti-Aging Is Expected To Boost The Demand Of Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market:

Typical anti-aging techniques include chemical peeling and liposuction. Stem cells are being utilized with heightening frequency in cosmetic medicine. Stem cells can be injected directly into the skin on the face and other areas. This has been demonstrated to minimize wrinkles, skin discoloration, and advance skin revitalization. It can also minimize the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and advance skin tightening. Investigations demonstrate that including stem cells in additional cosmetic surgeries like Liposuction, Fat Transfer Natural Breast Augmentation, and Awake Tummy Tuck, quicken healing and provide a superior cosmetic outcome. Adding stem cells to resurfacing lasers has been demonstrated to improve the ultimate outcomes as well. This is likely true when augmented with radiofrequency skin tightening as well. The increasing application of stem cells in cosmetic anti-aging is driving the growth of the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market Challenges

Limitations Of Recognized Anti-Aging Treatments Are Hampering The Growth Of The Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market:

Vitamin E is regarded as one of the most recognized skin anti-aging agents, both as an oral and topical treatment. However, Vitamin E is not regarded safe at the time of pregnancy. Consuming vegetables will not hurt the baby. However, it is presently unclear at what levels Vitamin E supplements become hazardous to unborn babies. Nearly all physicians suggest not to consume more than 400 IU/day. To be entirely efficient as an anti-aging product, vitamin E needs to be consumed orally – creams with vitamin E can smoothen and contribute elasticity. However, the actual advantages come from pills and not everyone likes to take pills. Another technique is Botox. Botox is good but not all-inclusive. It is not efficient at combating those wrinkles around the mouth or wrinkles brought about by sun damage. In addition, it will not perform for everyone in an identical manner. These issues are hampering the growth of the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market.

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market Landscape:

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market. Key companies of this market are:

Gaoxin

Merck

IMEIK

Bohus BioTech

LG Life Science

Galdermal

Allergan

Ipsen

Lanzhou Institute

Cynosure

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Chanel has introduced a series of skincare and cosmetic products described by Vogue as its most environmentally conscious to date, inclusive of its earliest refillable beauty product. The series of products, termed No. 1 de Chanel, is housed in packaging with no exterior plastic wrapping and no interior paper leaflets. Chanel has also discarded all plastic constituents in the bottles and jars, choosing glass instead and persuading customers to recycle the packaging once it is vacant.

In October 2021, Cynosure declared the Canadian (Health Canada) clearance of its best-in-class Potenza™ radiofrequency (RF) microneedling system providing clinicians incomparable versatility and customized treatments for patients with its one-of-a-kind Fusion Tip. The novel standard in RF microneedling, the Potenza device’s four modes (monopolar or bipolar, conveyed at either 1 MHz or 2 MHz frequency), provides more personalized microneedling treatments for patients than ever before, which permits practitioners to convey both shallow and deep treatments on a single system. The device’s monopolar RF mode conveys energy across a big area of tissue for deep heating and skin tightening by way of soft tissue coagulation, not only on the face but also anywhere on the body.

In October 2020, Cynosure declared the U.S. and Canadian introduction of FlexSureTM, the most-recent inclusion to its best-in-class TempSure® 300-watt platform and the world’s earliest wrappable radiofrequency (RF) applicator for malleable, hands-free, non-invasive RF treatments. With its rare peel-and-stick single-application applicators, the body-boosting FlexSure treatment conveys deep tissue heating to numerous body parts, inclusive of the abdomen, flanks, back, arms, buttocks, thighs, and above the knees. Accessible in numerous sizes, each equipped with six customizable zones and real-time temperature-sensing capacities, the FlexSure device permits practitioners to carry out constant, quick, and efficient treatments in just 15 minutes per body area.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring awareness of aging signs resulting in the application of anti-aging therapies like liposuction and increasing obesity in the North American region.

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market growth is being driven by the expanding population of the elderly, surging demand for cosmetic products, and the emerging beauty consciousness amidst youth worldwide resulting in the application of anti-aging therapies like liposuction. However, the binding rules and regulations imposed by the government in endorsing novel products and the fluctuations in the accessibility of raw materials are directly impacting the ultimate price of products which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market.

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Anti-Aging Products and Therapies Market report.

