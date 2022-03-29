Operating Room Equipment Market Size Estimated to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2027

“Operating Room Equipment Market | IndustryARC”

Surging Application of Electrosurgical Devices Are Projected to Drive the Growth of Operating Room Equipment Market.

The Operating Room Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $37.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Operating rooms are planned for surgeons and surgical staff to carry out surgical processes that need time, patience, concentration, and security. Different pieces of equipment are needed for application in the operating room like surgical lights and operating tables. An extensive assortment of novel and refurbished respiratory ventilators are available for different medical care setups including operating rooms. Smart pumps with medication libraries have acquired more and more acceptance in acute care patient settings inclusive of the perioperative area. In 2010, the APSF Newsletter provided an account of a big health system’s application of smart infusion pumps. Utilizing the paradigm of Standardization, Technology, Pharmacy/Prefilled/Premixed, and Culture (STPC), Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center was able to fruitfully standardize infusion-related routines across numerous patient care areas inclusive of the operating room. Surgical navigation systems permit surgeons to acquire complete access to the anatomy of a surgical site in the body even if the site is very tiny and partly imperceptible. In an operating room setup, the most fundamental video endoscopy imaging system includes a light source, light-transmitting cable, endoscopy cameras, and monitor. The ensuing endoscopic image can only be as good as the weakest link in the chain. A hybrid operating room is a surgical theatre that is outfitted with progressive medical imaging devices like fixed C-Arms, X-ray computed tomography (CT) scanners, or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners. These surgical imaging devices permit minimally-invasive surgery. Electrosurgical devices are generally utilized at the time of surgical operations assisting to avert blood loss in hospital operating rooms or in outpatient processes. In electrosurgical processes, the tissue is heated by an electric current.

The surging financing by the government is set to drive the Operating Room Equipment Market. The proliferating technological innovation and the boost in the inclination for technologically sensible and precise medical and surgical equipment including electrosurgical devices are set to propel the growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Operating Room Equipment Industry Outlook.

Operating Room Equipment Market Segment Analysis – By Product:

The Operating Room Equipment Market based on the product can be further segmented into Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Operating Room Tables, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors, and Others. The Anesthesia Devices Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the technological progress and surging application of anesthesia machines in surgery centers worldwide. Anesthesia machines are typically utilized in nearly all kinds of surgeries and electrosurgical devices are utilized in distinct surgeries like cardiovascular surgery and gynecology. The accelerated acceptance of the Anesthesia Information Management Systems (AIMS) is further propelling the growth of the Anesthesia Devices segment.

Furthermore, the Endoscopes segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing inclination of patients towards endoscopic processes, heightening awareness regarding minimally invasive procedures, and surging technological innovations in surgical processes with endoscopy utilizing electrosurgical devices soaring up.

For More Information About Operating Room Equipment Market @

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7381/Operating-Room-Equipment-Market-Research-Report.html

Report Price: $ 4500 (Single User License)

Operating Room Equipment Market Segment Analysis – By End-User:

The Operating Room Equipment Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others. The Hospitals Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging financing of up-gradation of operating rooms with devices like electrosurgical devices in hospitals. The [proliferating demand for hybrid operating rooms and the heightened funding for progressive technology is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Furthermore, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring count of ambulatory surgical centers worldwide attributed to emerging demand from essential participants in surgical care like patients, specialists, and insurers in conjunction with accessibility to progressive devices like electrosurgical devices in operating rooms in ambulatory surgical centers.

Operating Room Equipment Market Segment Analysis – By Geography:

The Operating Room Equipment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Operating Room Equipment Market) held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the soaring concentration of key players like Stryker Corporation in the U.S. in the region. The established healthcare infrastructure with operating rooms equipped with electrosurgical devices in conjunction with advantageous government initiatives is further driving the growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market in this region.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the increasing predominance of incessant ailments in the Asia-Pacific region. The enormous patient pool and a surging count of hospitals and healthcare facilities with enhanced infrastructure including operating rooms equipped with electrosurgical devices are further fuelling the progress of the Operating Room Equipment Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Operating Room Equipment Market Drivers

Surging Application Of Electrosurgical Devices Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Operating Room Equipment Market:

Teaming up with MEGADYNE™ Energy, a portion of Ethicon, a part of Johnson & Johnson, to shape a more robust operating room (OR) Safety atmosphere for staff and patients by minimizing the hazards of surgical smoke, sharps injuries, and burns is a step in the right direction. As per the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), more than one-half million healthcare workers inclusive surgeons, nurses, surgical technologists, and others are exposed to surgical smoke every year and surgical smoke may include toxic gases, viruses, bacteria, vapors, and particulates, and viable and non-viable cellular material. Other hazards in the operating room include Sharps Injuries with 17% of sharps injuries in the operating room ascribed to scalpel blades and 29% of all energy-based device complexities reported to the U.S. Food And Drug Administration are pad-site burns, and the hazard of a pad-site burn injury is raised when the current is concentrated. The MEGADYNE™ portfolio provides a complete series of electrosurgical products, inclusive of smoke evacuation systems, surgical pencils and blades, electrosurgical devices, and capital equipment. These products are planned to assist in the progress of operating room safety and reduce the hazards of smoke, sharps injuries, and burns. There are MEGADYNE™ E-Z CLEAN™ Electrosurgical Electrodes which are E-Z CLEAN™ Electrodes, with PTFE coating and are effortlessly cleaned with a damp sponge and generate 68% reduced smoke. MEGADYNE™ MEGA POWER™ Electrosurgical Generator is the influence behind MEGADYNE™ Energy solutions with Constant Control Technology™ characteristic planned to monitor tissue impedance and adapt power output correspondingly. The surging application of electrosurgical devices to boost operating room security is therefore fuelling the growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Soaring Innovations In Operating Room Equipment Are Expected To Boost The Demand Of Operating Room Equipment Market:

Contemporary surgical cameras are transforming the operating room. The present-day operating room substitutes the cumbersome, immobile imaging machinery of the past with smoother, innovative machinery. Amidst the newer progressive instruments including electrosurgical devices are amazing surgical cameras that assist in steering surgeons by way of an operation. Identical cameras launch onto a patient’s body and frame a GPS style map, permitting surgeons to observe almost any section of patients’ anatomy prior to operating. The Hybrid Operating Room is a conventional operating room that involves surgical instruments and machinery integrated with progressive imaging systems. The most contemporary operating rooms utilize innovative technology to guide surgeons’ execution of complicated or minimally invasive procedures. A Hybrid operating room comes equipped with an angiographic imaging system, a Mobile C-Arm, and added Mobile Intraoperative Imaging Devices. The advantages of hybrid operating rooms include a greater selection of treatment for aortic valve stenosis patients in comparison with conventional operating rooms. These contemporary operating rooms also boost procedural effectiveness and prevent costly revision surgeries. These kinds of surging innovations in Operating Room Equipment are driving the growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Direct Purchase @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=7381

Operating Room Equipment Market Challenges

The Adverse Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic Is Hampering The Growth Of The Operating Room Equipment Market:

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital admissions dropped abruptly in U.S. Certain hospitals reported functioning at lower than 50% capacity. The fall in volume was chiefly owing to hospitals deliberately downsizing elective surgery and additional non-critical medical treatment. Operating rooms were specifically the most hard-hit. To start with, there was a shutdown of operating rooms. Hospitals loaded up their capacities not only with active COVID-19 cases but also discharged space for pre-emptive occupation. While this was far-seeing against the backdrop of the pandemic’s dynamic nature, it was an issue for elective surgeries. On the one hand, it resulted in serious capacity restrictions for hospitals. On the other, it caused the deferment of millions of elective surgeries. Back in May 2020, the University of Birmingham assessed that more than 28 million elective surgeries across the world could be canceled owing to the pandemic. Some percentage of cancer surgeries worldwide have been deferred or canceled. The investigation further assesses that it will take around 45 weeks to clear the backlog of operations. The side effects of the deferment of surgeries are complicated. Owing to the inability to accept treatment, patients’ medical conditions get worse. Moreover, the diagnoses of serious sicknesses (frequently detected within the operating room) have fallen considerably. These issues are hampering the growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market.

Operating Room Equipment Market Landscape:

Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Operating Room Equipment Market. Key companies of this market are:

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

SKYTRON

STERIS plc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Getinge AB

GE Healthcare

Smiths Medical

Mizuho OSI

Karl Storz

Recent Developments

In March 2021, General Electric declared the introduction of its novel wireless, hand-held ultrasound device, Vscan Air, as the firm looks to capture a leading position in the growing market. It is the most recent foray of the firm into the burgeoning point-of-care ultrasound market, expanding on GE Healthcare’s first-generation device, the Vscan, which was discharged in 2010. GE Healthcare assesses that the market for hand-held ultrasounds will evolve to be as much as $1 billion in the following decade and the firm wishes to capture 30% of that by 2025 with Vscan Air.

In March 2021, Getinge introduced a novel, holistic system approach for making of multi-use bioreactors from Applikon, which was gained by the Swedish Medtech company in 2020. The end-to-end technique involves the dismantling of the bioreactor, automatized washing utilizing Getinge’s purpose-built wash rack, succeeded by a combined sterilization procedure permitting three distinct kinds of loads in one cycle. The Getinge-Applikon bioreactor preparation solution is planned to guarantee an approved result while escalating laboratory throughput.

In September 2021, STERIS introduced the next generation of combined Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide (VHP) bio-decontamination systems for Customers wishing to accomplish up to a 6-log bioburden minimization in GMP pharmaceutical, medical device, and research settings. The novel VHP 100i and 1000i are planned to be combined into a facility’s building automatization and HVAC systems and can perform a decontamination cycle at programmed intervals or at the push of a button. This permits for effortless and periodic decontamination of rooms, isolators, filling lines, RABs, pass-through chambers, and more.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Operating Room Equipment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of incessant ailments requiring the application of electrosurgical devices in the North American region.

Operating Room Equipment Market growth is being driven by the increasing pervasiveness of incessant ailments needing surgeries and application of electrosurgical devices and the surging count of hospitals. However, specialized operating room equipment is high-priced and, on average, specialty operating tables cost almost three times greater than general-purpose ones and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Operating Room Equipment Market.

Operating Room Equipment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Operating Room Equipment Market report.

Related Report:

Hospital Supplies Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15723/hospital-supplies-market.html

For more Lifesciences and Healthcare related reports, please click here

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Operating Room Equipment Market Size Estimated to Reach $37.4 Billion by 2027