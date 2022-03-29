Crowdsourced Testing Market Growing at a CAGR 9.4% | Key Player Qualitest, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd., Infosys Limited, Cigniti Technologies, EPAM Systems, Inc.

“Qualitest (US), Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), Cigniti Technologies (US), EPAM Systems, Inc. (US), Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Test Yantra Software Solutions (India), Cobalt Labs Inc. (US), Bugcrowd Inc. (US), Qualitrix (India), Global App Testing (UK), Applause App Quality, Inc. (US), Synack (US), Testbirds (Germany).”

Crowdsourced Testing Market by Testing Type (Performance Testing, Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Localization Testing, and Security Testing), Platform, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region – Global Forecast to 2027

The crowdsourced testing market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 2.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the crowdsourced testing market include the increasing no of devices, operating systems and applications and the need for scaling QA of software for enhancing customer experience. With increasing requirement for adopting cost effective software development process.

The functionality testing in the testing type segment is expected to lead the Crowdsourced testing market in 2022.

The crowdsourced testing vendors provide essential functional testing techniques for the product to ensure it is ready for the final release. Thousands of highly skilled testers are recruited for performing the functionality testing efficiently to ensure the software is ready for going public. It is the method utilized by organizations to ensure the software is designed from the user’s perspective or not. This process is completed by checking it from tip to tail with no necessity of understanding the functioning of the development code internally. It works for exposing bugs in testing before the wide-scale launch of the product. Functional testing by crowdsourced testers ensures checking various aspects of a software application, such as UI, error conditions, text handling, and missing functionalities.

Mobile application platform segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

With a massive increase in the number of mobile-based applications suiting different OS, such as Android and iOS. Customers expect the apps to run flawlessly on their mobile phones in all kinds of devices, OS, and network services. Mobile app testing is a way to position the software product as a quality application. With the rising competition and consumer expectations, the success of software applications revolves around the UX it offers. Mobile applications are expected to have a high rate of failure as users easily delete the app if it shows inconsistency or affects their mobile phones, such as freezing, crashing, and using too much battery. Crowdsourced mobile testing is thoroughly implemented by organizations before releasing the product to the public to cope up with the high expectations from consumers.

The major vendors covered in the Crowdsourced testing market include Qualitest (US), Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), Cigniti Technologies (US), EPAM Systems, Inc. (US), Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Test Yantra Software Solutions (India), Cobalt Labs Inc. (US), Bugcrowd Inc. (US), Qualitrix (India), Global App Testing (UK), Applause App Quality, Inc. (US), Synack (US), Testbirds (Germany), Rainforest QA, Inc. (US), Digivante Ltd (UK), Testlio Inc. (US), Crowdsprint (Australia), MyCrowd (US), Ubertesters Inc. (US), QA Mentor, Inc. (US), Crowd4Test (India), TestUnity (India), usabitest.com (Nigeria), Stardust testing (Canada), and ImpactQA (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches to expand their presence in the crowdsourced testing market. Partnerships and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Cigniti is world’s leading independent quality engineering and software testing services company, bringing the power of AI into Agile and DevOps, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. Its key test offerings include quality engineering, advisory and transformation, digital assurance, and quality assurance. The company builds a portfolio of testing Intellectual Property (IP), including its proprietary testing platform, BlueSwan. Cigniti serves a variety of industries, such as airlines, banking, communications, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, logistics, and manufacturing. It delivers experience-led transformation by focusing on analyzing customer experience and creating strategy and insights to improve predictability and higher adoption of digital touchpoints. it assist its enterprise clients in accelerating their time to market by predicting and preventing unanticipated failures, leveraging AI-driven, proprietary continuous testing and test automation solutions, which are platform and tool agnostic, with customer centricity.

Qualitest is another top player in the Crowdsourced testing market providing AI-powered quality engineering services. It is a leading provider of IT solutions and quality assurance services to clients across the globe. The company is a well-known provider of managed crowdsourced testing services for enhancing UX and customer retention, it focusses on giving cost-effective and rapid results to its clients through its vast pool of real testers leveraging real-world test scenarios and conditions, and testing them for localization, usability, compatibility in devices, OS’, browsers, networks/carriers, and multiple languages. The company differentiates as providing a handpicked crowdsourced, especially according to the target group of the client, which would fit its business context. Along with it, Qualitest provides a dedicated on-site test lead for ensuring an overhead-free testing process. In June 2020 Qualitest expanded its AI-Powered Software Testing and QA Toolkit by global launch of Qualisense. It uses ML to help companies enhance software development strategies, streamline testing, and reduce the costs of ensuring software quality.

