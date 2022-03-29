Lab Automation Market Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Top 10 Players and Industry Outlook

According to the new market research report “Lab Automation Market by Product (Robotic Arm, Microplate Readers, Workstation, LIMS, ELN), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiology), End-User (Pharma, Diagnolab, Forensics, Environmental) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size will grow to USD 5.5 billion by 2025 (forecast year) from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
Driver: Increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical industries
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are making significant investments in research to meet the growing needs of the healthcare sector. For instance, According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), pharmaceutical companies such as Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, and Lupin Ltd. invested 8.8% of their sales in R&D in FY 2018.Moreover,collaborations between pharma companies and healthcare stakeholders for R&D into therapeutics will also stimulate the use of lab automation., hence exceeding the production levels this will likely to drive the demand of Lab Automation market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1158
The Increasing spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing food safety concerns, standardization of workflows, stringent regulatory control in the healthcare industry are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, high demand in the emerging nation and the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.
The Automated Workstations segment is expected to dominate the lab automation market, by product type, during the forecast period.
Automated workstations are compact & standalone, capable of conducting a particular task unattended. Owing to the easy integration with both existing and upcoming systems are favorable options for customers looking to introduce automation in their labs. The Automated workstations is further segmented to automated liquid handling systems, microplate reader, automated Elisa system, automated nucleic acid purification systems. The automated liquid handling system are growing at the highest CAGR. Owing to an increase in the number of tests carried out in pharmaceutical labs for screening compounds, optimizing leads, determining drug properties with absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME), and toxicity has favored the argument for automation.
The drug discovery is expected to be the fastest-growing lab automation market, by application, during the forecast period.
The drug discovery, by application, laboratory automation market is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increasing industry-academia collaboration for the development and use of fully automated, ultrahigh-throughput systems. Moreover, investments in automation permit the safer generation of data with improved accuracy, precision, reproducibility, and traceability, allowing drug discovery scientists to utilize higher–quality data in the hypothesis–driven research required to discover new medicines. Thus, growing the market of drug discovery segment.
Request Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1158
North America likely to emerge as the largest lab automation market
In this report, the laboratory automation market has been analyzed for four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Growth in the North American market is also supported by the demand for the integration of laboratory systems, rising government funding for research, growth in biobanks, need for early drug discovery, and stringent regulatory requirements. Thus, North America dominated the market during the forecasted period.
To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the market.
Some of the key players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc,(US) Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland).The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the lab automation market.
Media Contact
Company Name: MarketsandMarkets
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lab-automation-market-1158.html
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Lab Automation Market Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Top 10 Players and Industry Outlook
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.